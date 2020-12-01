TDOC

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced today that they've suspended visitation at four facilities until further notice due to an increase of COVID-19. 

The facilities that are affected are: The Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Prison, and Mark Luttrell Transition Center. These facilities had resumed visitations in late September, but TDOC says that after a rise in COVID cases statewide and lower than expected visitors lead to this decision. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.