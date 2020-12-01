NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced today that they've suspended visitation at four facilities until further notice due to an increase of COVID-19.
The facilities that are affected are: The Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, Turney Center Industrial Prison, and Mark Luttrell Transition Center. These facilities had resumed visitations in late September, but TDOC says that after a rise in COVID cases statewide and lower than expected visitors lead to this decision.
