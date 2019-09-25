This photo, taken Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010 outside Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., shows some of the thousands of cell phones South Carolina prison officials say are confiscated each month from the state's prisons. Gov. Mark Sanford pushed federal regulators to act on a petition that would allow prisons to use equipment to jam cell signals coming from smuggled phones. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)