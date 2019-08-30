HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility was assaulted by an inmate Friday night, according to officials with CoreCivic. The facility is on lockdown.
Officials say the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Details on the assault are unclear, but the employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The inmate suspected of the assault was isolated and turned over to TDOC custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.