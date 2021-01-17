NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee Department of Corrections employee has been fired after he unsuccessfully cleared a security checkpoint while entering the building.
While reporting for work, William Chamberlain, 26, entered the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution with tobacco, marijuana, and cash.
Chamberlain, now a former Correctional Officer, was immediately arrested by officers from TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct.
He was transported and booked into Davidson County Jail after admitting to bringing the items into the facility.
“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff."
Chamberlain was charged with Introduction of Contraband.
TDOC’s non-negotiable mission is to operate safe and secure prisons and provide effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety. TDOC encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband to call the department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).
