NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing additional steps to help parents navigate the balance of raising a family and holding down a job.
Beginning October 1, TDHS will be increasing the child care assistance rates by 10% for all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program.
The program assists families that meet the income and work or education requirements by paying a reimbursement rate directly to the child care providers on behalf of the family.
The rate increase will now save money for more people by reducing the portion they have to pay to cover the childcare cost.
"Many child care providers have continuously and consistently served families throughout the pandemic, enabling parents to work and children to continue their critical early learning,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This rate increase will create incentives to grow the child care industry and remove some of the barriers that make it challenging for parents to enter the workforce and support their families.”
Beginning October 1, 2021, TDHS will also begin providing additional assistance to child care agencies who care for children identified with disabilities or special needs.
A rate of 15% will also be applied to each qualifying child that participates in the child care program.
In addition to the additional 15%, the department is partnering with the Child Care Resource and Referral Network to establish a team of Inclusion Quality Coaches to promote inclusive early childhood environments.
