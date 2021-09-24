Expect a bumpy ride this week when FDA advisers consider Covid-19 booster shots

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health started offering COVID booster doses on Friday.

People can receive a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if they meet the following qualifications:

"Patients do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose," TDH said in a release on Friday. 

