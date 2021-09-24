NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health started offering COVID booster doses on Friday.

People can receive a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if they meet the following qualifications:

Booster shot criteria People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

"Patients do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose," TDH said in a release on Friday.

