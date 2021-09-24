The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it would grant emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.
To find a local health department giving out the vaccine, click here. For more information on the vaccine itself, click here.
