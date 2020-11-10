TDH releases preliminary plan for distributing COVID vaccine

Health officials in Tennessee have released a preliminary plan for distributing a vaccine for COVID, once one is available.
The Tennessee Department of Health said the following plan will be used for COVID-19 vaccines:
- Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties
- Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus
- 85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations
“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in development.”
This plan, according to TDH, comes after a review of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine.
The implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program will allow the following:
- tracking of provider enrollment
- mapping of locations of vaccination services
- monitoring performance of the Tennessee Immunization Information System
- tracking of vaccine ordering and distribution
TDH officials said they are looking to recruit and onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners to store the vaccine and administer them to "priority populations."
TDH officials said they will "ensure distribution of vaccination sites across all 95 counties, especially in rural counties and areas with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations."
For more on who will be administering the vaccine, click here.
