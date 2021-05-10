NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State health officials confirmed that they are using about 10 percent of the COVID vaccines allotted to Tennessee by the federal government.

During the week of May 3, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said 355,000 doses were allocated to the state. However, the spokesperson said the state ordered about 10 percent of that allocation or 37,000 doses.

TDH officials said the continued supply is outpacing demand for the vaccine. Thus, providers of the vaccine are "not over-ordering to avoid potential wastage," TDH officials said.

"We do anticipate a decision from ACIP to recommend to the CDC and FDA that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to administer to children ages 12-15 later this week. That outcome may result in a slight uptake in vaccine orders from providers," TDH said in a statement to News 4 on Monday.

TDH officials said they are aware of the continued hesitancy to take the vaccine with some in the state.

"Our top priority is to continue to vaccinate those who are willing to receive the vaccine. We have made efforts to make it as convenient as possible with walk-in options at local health departments, pop-up clinics and vaccine events in local communities, and several local health departments offer extended hours," TDH said.

TDH officials said they, along with the media, need "to educate individuals on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and work to discredit some of the unfounded misinformation that continues to circulate." TDH officials said they are asking the media to help the continuation with the education of the public on vaccines.

"Rather than stories that continue to focus on low uptake, help us communicate the vaccines are safe and effective, developed after years of medical research; the vaccine was not rushed in development, you can't get COVID from the vaccine. These are the barriers we know are keeping Tennesseans from getting the vaccine," TDH said.

To see vaccine appointment availability at state health departments, click here.