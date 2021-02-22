According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were discarded on Friday by the Shelby County Health Department due to expiration.
After being notified about the vaccine expiration, Governor's Unified-Command Group immediately "deployed state health personnel." The personnel provided support, reviewed handling procedures, and assessed the Shelby County Health Department's inventory of vaccines, state health officials said.
The news comes as health departments across the state work to get COVID-19 vaccinations back on track after the severe weather last week.
As of Monday, Tennessee counties that fall under the state's health department will begin vaccinating a new group of people ages 65 and older, as well as school staff members, kindergarten through 12th grade, and child care facilities.
More information is expected to be released on the weekly conference call with Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.
