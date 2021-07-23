NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health talked with the media for the first time after firing the state's top vaccine official earlier this month.
On Friday morning, the commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, discussed the Delta variant and updated journalists on Tennessee's vaccine efforts and outreach.
During the meeting, she stated that Tennessee sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Piercey said the state had reported more than a 200% increase in cases since July 1st.
The recent surge shows an average of 700 or more cases of COVID-19 per day, similar to trends reported back in early May. However, Dr. Piercey said the cases are not anywhere close to the reports in December and January.
According to the TDH, the increase in cases does not show signs of slowing. The state is seeing an increase in a positivity rate, which is a key indicator.
Dr. Piercey also stated that Tennessee has over 500 hospitalizations. Statistics show 97% of those hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.
To date, just over 1,000 breakthrough cases have been reported statewide. A breakthrough case is when an individual is fully vaccinated but still tests positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Piercey said the Delta variant is in Tennessee and is much more contagious.
The Department of Health states its commitment to immunization is unchanged, and its vaccine efforts are continuing.
Friday was the first time Piercey talked since the termination of the state’s top vaccine expert, Dr. Michelle Fiscus.
Fiscus claimed she was fired after she gave some information that medical providers wanted. That information was about the state's "mature minor" doctrine, which says kids 14 and older can get medical care without parental consent.
News4 asked Dr. Piercey about Fiscus' termination and the reasons behind it.
She stated that it was never the department's intention to target minors for the vaccine. They thought they were instead educating through their marketing materials.
Dr. Piercey continued stating that legislators represent the will of their people and felt that they were targeting children.
So, the department put a pause in their marketing materials and has since made it clear that parents are responsible for children's medical decision-making.
