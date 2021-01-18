Incoming CDC director: Expect 500,000 Covid-19 deaths by mid-February
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The COVID-19 scams are adapting to the new year. 

Vaccine and stimulus check scams are on the rise and are something you need to look out for. 

The Tennessee Department of Health put out some tips to keep you from being a victim. 

These tips include: 

  • Never pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you get offered one for money, it's fake.
  • Vaccines will never be solicited door-to-door.
  • Do not pay if someone offers to give you early access to the vaccine, nor can you pay your way to a new part of the priority list. 

The elderly are still the most likely to be targeted by one of these scams. 

