NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The COVID-19 scams are adapting to the new year.
Vaccine and stimulus check scams are on the rise and are something you need to look out for.
The Tennessee Department of Health put out some tips to keep you from being a victim.
These tips include:
- Never pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you get offered one for money, it's fake.
- Vaccines will never be solicited door-to-door.
- Do not pay if someone offers to give you early access to the vaccine, nor can you pay your way to a new part of the priority list.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a new round of stimulus checks going out, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to look out for a new round …
The elderly are still the most likely to be targeted by one of these scams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.