NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Health Department said the counties can now start moving into COVID vaccine phases at their own pace.
State health officials said the goal has always been to get vaccines into as many arms as possible. TDH released a statement to News 4 on Friday afternoon.
As this is taking place, Lawrence County says they’re now in Phase 2A and 2B allowing those ages 55 and up to be vaccinated. These phases also include those who work in social services, some public transit workers, postal workers and some utility workers.
But they are not the only county, both Montgomery and Wilson counties said they will move in this next phase on Monday.
Montgomery County residents 55 and older, as well as those within phases 2a and 2b, will now be able to register for their COVID-19 vaccination, according to a release from the county.
The new vaccination phase also coincides with lifting a county mask mandate, which expires Friday, just before midnight.
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced the county’s mask mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Nashville is also expected to make changes to its COVID restrictions, so businesses in Metro could expand their hours and their capacity guidelines.
Changes are expected to be made to the Nashville restrictions set forth due to the COVID pandemic.
A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Nissan Stadium this weekend. At that event, 10,000 people are getting their first doses.
Nashville is two days away from a mass vaccination site at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The State Health Department says the will host a media briefing on Monday to further discuss these next steps.
