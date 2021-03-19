NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Health Department said the counties can now start moving into COVID vaccine phases at their own pace.

State health officials said the goal has always been to get vaccines into as many arms as possible. TDH released a statement to News 4 on Friday afternoon.

Statement from TDH "As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows. We will host a media briefing on Monday to discuss next steps and updates to the vaccination plan."

As this is taking place, Lawrence County says they’re now in Phase 2A and 2B allowing those ages 55 and up to be vaccinated. These phases also include those who work in social services, some public transit workers, postal workers and some utility workers.

But they are not the only county, both Montgomery and Wilson counties said they will move in this next phase on Monday.

Montgomery County residents 55 and older, as well as those within phases 2a and 2b, will now be able to register for their COVID-19 vaccination, according to a release from the county.

The new vaccination phase also coincides with lifting a county mask mandate, which expires Friday, just before midnight.

Nashville is also expected to make changes to its COVID restrictions, so businesses in Metro could expand their hours and their capacity guidelines.

A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Nissan Stadium this weekend. At that event, 10,000 people are getting their first doses.

The State Health Department says the will host a media briefing on Monday to further discuss these next steps.