HILHAM, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting eight people have died from weather-related incidents.

Health officials said the weather-related fatalities were reported in the following counties:

Four fatalities in Shelby County.

One fatality in Maury County.

One fatality in Williamson County.

One fatality in Dickson County.

One fatality in Overton County.

Overton County Executive Ben Danner said an unidentified 70-year-old man who lived in the Hilham Community died from complications due to this week's storm.

Danner said the man had no power for several days, and temperatures were below freezing. Danner said the man walked to a neighbor's home that did have heat. During the walk, Danner said the man had a heart attack and died.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the man is one of eight people who has died from weather-related incidents since the winter weather began on Sunday.

On Thursday, a farmer died trying to save one of his calves from falling into the icy waters. According to Dickson County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeff Lovell, 76-year-old Donald Mitchell walked onto the frozen pond to rescue two calves that had fallen in a pond behind his house. Lovell said Mitchell fell into the water.

His wife told Lovell that Mitchell "popped up once, went back under and never came back up."

His wife said she did not have a cell phone and ran back to the house to call 911. According to Lovell, Mitchell was underwater for two hours and did not survive. Authorities took his body was taken to Horizon Medical Center. The Dickson County Sheriff's Office notified the family of his passing.

A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said the 9-year old was riding on a tube with three other children while being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV driven by the 9-year-old's father. Police said the tube collided with a mailbox. The incident remains under investigation by police.