NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed four weather-related deaths due to the storm.
Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County, one dead in in Shelby County, and one fatality in Obion County.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency. This activation allows state departments to support "local jurisdictions directly with storm response."
Gov. Bill Lee is surveying the damage left by the storms. State officials have setup a Crisis Cleanup Line,
800-451-1954, and it is "accepting calls from Tennesseans in the storm damaged counties."
TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said the two lines of extreme weather created "heavy rain, powerful thunderstorms, and tornadic activity overnight Friday and into the mid-day Saturday."
State officials are advising people in Dresden, Kenton, and Samberg to boil water, due to storm impacts to water systems.
Damage in West, Middle Tennessee Decatur– Downed trees and power lines Dyer – Damage in the Newbern area to an elementary school, vocational school, and convenience store Gibson – Crews clearing routes to assist residents in the communities of Dyer, Kenton, and Rutherford, along with an effort to open an alternate shelter location Hardeman – Downed trees Henderson – Power outages across the county and reports of three homes damaged Henry – Overturned mobile homes and roof damage to many structures in the northern area of the county Lake – Fire station in Samberg damaged, evacuation center open at Lake County High School Madison – Shelter open at McKeller Sipes Airport and reports of extensive utility and structural damage Obion – Sunset Cover/Roberson Mobile Home Park reported as destroyed Shelby – Damage reported in the Arlington area Tipton – More than 800 without power Weakley – Burst line impacting water pressure in Dresden and multiple buildings collapsed Hickman – Trees down over roadways and interstate wrecks reports; possible tornado touchdown in the northwest corner of the county Montgomery – Providing fire crew to Stewart County to help with a structure fire Stewart – Multiple trees and power lines down with multiple structures damaged across the county. Power Outages
Utility crews are working to restore power to the more than 95,000 people still without power statewide as of 2 p.m.
Davidson County, 52,000 Shelby, 15,500 Sumner, 6,400 Williamson, 3,400 Obion, 1,000 Stewart, 500 Response Actions TEMA’s West and Middle Regional Coordination Centers are operational to respond to resource requests from local jurisdictions. The Tennessee Department of Health is in contact with health systems and emergency medical services to monitor and track conditions of injured individuals. The Tennessee Dept. of Human Services and American Red Cross are in contact with local officials to support sheltering needs. Tennessee Dept. of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol are supporting local communities with storm impacts. The Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation is monitoring the status of power outages and assessing storm impacts to water and waste-water systems locally. TEMA will remain in contact with local emergency managers to ensure there are no unmet needs.
Key Messages Monitor local news for updates on weather forecasts, and for any weather watches or warnings issued for your area. Follow the instructions of emergency officials and be ready to take cover in any severe weather situation. Do not drive or walk through any high water – Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not attempt to move any downed power lines. Instead contact your local power company to report the damage or call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency situation.
