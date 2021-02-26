(WMSV) - The Tennessee Department of Health discovered in its investigation of wastage of COVID-19 vaccines by the Shelby County Health Department that two children were improperly vaccinated this month.
According to TDH, on Feb. 3, two children were "inappropriately vaccinated at Appling site." There was no report made to the state or federal partners, TDH said.
Also on that same day, volunteer for the Shelby County Health Department is suspected of stealing multiple vaccine doses, TDH said. Again, no report was made to the state or federal partners, TDH said.
TDH said Shelby County Health Department reported the following amounts of doses of COVID vaccines expired:
- February 3 Expiration of 1,056 doses
- February 9 Expiration of 198 doses
- February 10 Expiration of 72 doses
- February 12 Expiration of 84 doses
- February 14 Expiration of 90 doses
- Unknown date Expiration of 78 doses
- February 15 Expiration of 840 doses
- Unknown date Wastage of 18 unused doses
- February 23 Wastage of 64 (plus 12) unused doses
On Feb. 25, TDH officials said their general counsel notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the potential theft.
News 4 will have more on the developments with this story on air and online.
