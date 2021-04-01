NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One million people in Tennessee have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
TDH officials said about 22 percent of Tennesseans have also received one dose of the vaccine.
TDH officials said they are continuing to work with "underserved populations." They are working with community partners, faith leaders, and health care advocates to empower and inform them.
TDH officials said the state's Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9 percent to 12.9 percent, and Tennessee's Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5 percent to 15 percent.
"We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake, particularly among our elderly, minority, and underserved populations," Piercey said. "At this point in the vaccine roll-out, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider's office."
TDH officials said they ask people to continue wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance, and getting tested when sick. To schedule an appointment, click here.
