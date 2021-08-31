NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting an alarming new statistic as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the state.

The department says 1 in every 85 Tennesseans, roughly 79,000 people, are currently infected with COVID-19.

Of those active cases, the department says 3,100 of them are currently hospitalized, with 907 in the ICU and 605 on a ventilator — an all-time high for the pandemic.

Another all-time high: 72 of those hospitalized are children, according to the department.

On Thursday the state surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 infections. Over 13,000 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

Speaking to the press in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday, Governor Bill Lee said that despite the numbers there are no current plans to change the state's mitigation strategies.

"We know we have a huge challenge in this state. We know were almost at the hospital capacity that we were at in December," Governor Lee said. "It's certainly one of the significant two surges that we've had in our state. So we're doing everything we can."

Governor Lee emphasized that Tennessee's best defense against the virus is the vaccine.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 50 percent of Tennesseans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 41 percent are fully vaccinated.