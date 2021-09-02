NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, the state health department said Thursday that 1 in 84 Tennesseans are currently infected with the virus.

In statewide case data released Thursday morning, over 82,000 Tennesseans are shown to be currently infected with COVID-19.

Just two days ago, case data showed that 1 in 85 Tennesseans were actively infected with COVID-19.

State sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizations COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a record number here in Tennessee, exceeding the number the state saw in January.

Of the active cases reported Thursday, the health department says 3,501 of them are currently hospitalized, with 968 in the ICU and 677 on a ventilator — an all-time high for the pandemic.

79 of those hospitalized are children, with 21 of those children currently in the ICU — another statewide pandemic record.

On Thursday, August 26, Tennessee surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 infections. To date, over 13,500 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

Speaking to the press in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday, Governor Bill Lee said that despite the numbers there are no current plans to change the state's mitigation strategies.

"We know we have a huge challenge in this state. We know were almost at the hospital capacity that we were at in December," Governor Lee said. "It's certainly one of the significant two surges that we've had in our state. So we're doing everything we can."

Education Department opens civil rights investigations against Tennessee, 4 other states over school mask mandates The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced on Monday that it will be opening an investigation into five states including Tennessee.

Governor Lee emphasized that Tennessee's best defense against the virus is the vaccine.

As of Monday morning, almost 50 percent of Tennesseans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 41 percent are fully vaccinated.

