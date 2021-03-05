A 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine slated for teachers and staff at Rutherford County Schools will not be wasted, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

On Friday, the school administration had been informed 1,000 COVID vaccine doses had to be disposed because of a storage error. TDH officials informed school officials that they had not been "stored properly" after being placed in a freezer that may not have been at the right temperature.

“Once the error was discovered, the vaccines were taken to the Rutherford County Health Department and kept under appropriate temperatures," Dr. Shelley Fiscus with TDH said.

Fiscus said the vaccines were in fact not damaged and "will not have to be wasted.”

“Generally, vaccines must be discarded when they have been stored outside of approved temperatures but, in an effort to preserve these vaccines, TDH worked with experts at Moderna to conduct a thorough analysis of the situation and it has been determined that the vaccines were not subjected to temperatures sufficient to damage them," Fiscus said. "These vaccines remain safe and effective for use and will not have to be wasted.”

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said he is "grateful these vaccines have been deemed safe."

“Over the past week, we have provided feedback to the health department to ensure this type of issue is not repeated in the future," Spurlock said.