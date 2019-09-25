NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple found out their home was once a meth house after their unborn baby tested positive for the drug.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says it keeps a registry of properties under an order of quarantine that they update every 60 days. Each home has to be thoroughly cleaned by the state before it's put on the market. It's not too common, but it's a big job when it does happen.
"I have to go from ceiling to floor. I even do duct work, clean the air conditioner intake. That's a lot of times where you've got it and it's hard to get to," licensed cleaner Randall Coward said. "They're filthy normally, too. So I spent a week one time just trying to get to the floor. It took a whole dumpster, I mean one of those big long dumpsters."
Tennessee state law says if a home is not quarantined because of a meth contamination, local law enforcement must let the county register know, and the report must be put on file for the owner.
The current list of properties can be found on TDEC's website.
