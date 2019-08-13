JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A new comprehensive safety plan has been announced that will change how Cummins Falls State Park will operate after a young boy was swept away at the falls and died.
The falls have been closed to the public since the incident but will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 14 weather-permitting. Weather will play a key factor in the new safety plan, the park will only operate during fair weather conditions.
TDEC: falls will never be totally safe. Working towards doing a “fair weather” only opening. pic.twitter.com/EMWbquJE6M— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) August 13, 2019
The new safety plan calls for new policies regarding minor children at the falls and gorge. Each child 12 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult, wear a life jacket, and must wear a life jacket while swimming.
The additions will also include additional signage, additional safety-related information on the park's website, real-time weather monitoring, water monitoring, a safety education video for public viewing at the park at a temporary visitor center, and refuge area in case of evacuation. There will also be increased personnel on site.
Breaking: TDEC confirms park opens tomorrow but only during fair weather. Press release here. pic.twitter.com/udkgnDor6g— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) August 13, 2019
TDEC: details in press release about evacuations when falls opens tomorrow pic.twitter.com/inHiM5nb3M— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) August 13, 2019
