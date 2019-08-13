Cummins Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A new comprehensive safety plan has been announced that will change how Cummins Falls State Park will operate after a young boy was swept away at the falls and died.

Missing 2-year-old boy swept away at Cummins Falls found dead; was not wearing life jacket

The falls have been closed to the public since the incident but will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 14 weather-permitting. Weather will play a key factor in the new safety plan, the park will only operate during fair weather conditions.

The new safety plan calls for new policies regarding minor children at the falls and gorge. Each child 12 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult, wear a life jacket, and must wear a life jacket while swimming.

TDEC discusses new warning systems at Cummins Falls

The additions will also include additional signage, additional safety-related information on the park's website, real-time weather monitoring, water monitoring, a safety education video for public viewing at the park at a temporary visitor center, and refuge area in case of evacuation. There will also be increased personnel on site.

