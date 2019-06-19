COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation met Wednesday to discuss implementing warning systems at Cummins Falls.

Less than two weeks ago, a 2-year-old boy died after severe weather hit the park. Once the weather starts becoming warmer, several people go visit the park. 

The park has now made safety improvements over time, but the need increased with the recent drowning. 

"It's going to be three stream gauges that measure water levels that come down to Cummins Falls," Department of Conservation Commissioner David Salyers said. "It's going to have rain gauges put in place communicated by satellite, and it will have multiple warning systems put in place."

Two drownings happened at Cummins Falls two years ago. The department implemented new safety protocols back then, but are now reevaluating. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.