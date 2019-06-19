COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation met Wednesday to discuss implementing warning systems at Cummins Falls.
Less than two weeks ago, a 2-year-old boy died after severe weather hit the park. Once the weather starts becoming warmer, several people go visit the park.
The park has now made safety improvements over time, but the need increased with the recent drowning.
"It's going to be three stream gauges that measure water levels that come down to Cummins Falls," Department of Conservation Commissioner David Salyers said. "It's going to have rain gauges put in place communicated by satellite, and it will have multiple warning systems put in place."
Two drownings happened at Cummins Falls two years ago. The department implemented new safety protocols back then, but are now reevaluating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.