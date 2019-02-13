NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) confirmed Wednesday that Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill was removed from his office following an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct.
TDEC Commissioner David Salyers announced Hill's dismissal in an email to his staff:
Dear Parks and Conservation Staff:
Last week I separated former Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill from State service following an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct. Anne Marshall has agreed to serve as interim Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation.
I believe that TDEC leadership must always set the tone for a safe, positive, professional, and respectful work environment. Thank you for the work you do each day to preserve and protect our natural, cultural, and scenic areas while maintaining a safe and enjoyable workspace where people can thrive. I am looking forward to visiting with you in the near future as I travel across the state to listen to your thoughts on taking our public service to the next level.
Thanks again,
David W. Salyers, P.E.
Commissioner
