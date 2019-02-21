A deputy commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation was terminated after a woman who works for the state claimed he sent her texts that she described as “disgusting.”

A TDEC spokesman refused to release any details about the findings of their investigation into former deputy commissioner Brock Hill but stated that the woman’s claims led them to find additional concerns about workplace misconduct.

Hill, who was terminated on Feb 9, did not return the I-Team’s message for comment and the other public phone numbers associated with his name were disconnected.

Almost all of our open records requests were denied, citing exemptions.

You can read here how the I-Team fought for the records and how the state responded.

But the state did release a series of text messages between two unnamed state employees with the agency.

TDEC spokesman Eric Ward confirmed the two employees were describing how a female employee with the state was troubled by texts she had received from Hill.

In the texts, the first employee writes, “Would you want to know if Brock made an inappropriate comment to a (redacted name)?”

That employee later sent a text reading, “He has already been texting (name redacted) today and invited her to go camping with him out west.”

When the second employee asked if the woman can screen shot Hill’s texts, the first employee responded, “She has tons of them. She says they are awkward, but she plays along as if he was a friend.”

The first employee said the woman described the communication with Hill as “disgusting.”

The second employee responded by writing, “That’s an understatement.”

Emily Tseffos, a volunteer with Enough is Enough TN, reviewed the texts and said she found the woman’s experience “appalling.”

Tseffos said the state should reveal what they uncovered in their investigation.

“When you're not sharing what had happened - what happens down the road? It actually puts us at more of a risk as the public, because we don't know what we did,” Tseffos said.

Ward said in an email that when the state began to investigate the woman’s claims, it revealed potential misconduct and additional workplace misconduct concerns.

“The State acted promptly and appropriately under the circumstances and separated Mr. Hill from State service,” Ward said.

Despite the state’s refusal to release any more documents, the I-Team will continue to investigate Hill’s termination.