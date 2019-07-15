NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is asking homeowners and gardeners to check on and watch their rhododendron plants after detecting a disease that kills plants, trees, and shrubs.
Phytophthora ramorum, a water mold pathogen, has been detected in some rhododendron plants sold in April 2019. The pathogen causes sudden oak death, ramorum leaf blight, and ramorum dieback.
USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) discovered the pathogen in rhododendron plants at a Dickson County store.
The infected plants came from a large shipment from nurseries in Washington state and Canada. APHIS is trying to trace the plants from the shipment, which were sent to 18 states.
TDA suggests those who purchased a rhododendron since April 2019 at Walmart and Rural King outlets to monitor the plants for signs of disease, which can include leaf spots and dying branches or limbs.
If you think your plant might have the disease, contact TDA’s Plant Certification Section at (615) 837-5137 or email plant.certification@tn.gov.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Plant Certification Section works to control and eradicate diseases and pests which threaten Tennessee's forests, nurseries, and major crops. To learn more about Tennessee plant pests, diseases, and quarantines, click here.
