NASHVILLIE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announced Wednesday its authorization of rate increases for home and community-based services.
TCAD said the rate increases for home and community-based services will be administered under the Older Americans Act as well as the State-funded OPTIONS for Community Living program.
“Due to a heavily stimulated economy, many industries are struggling to maintain competitive wages for their workforce, and the direct care industry, specifically those serving our aging and disabled population, is no different,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn.
Dunn said that the decision to increase HCBS rates was made so that the provider network would remain steady, and the organization can continue to provide critically needed services.
In the past, a temporary two-month rate increase was put in place March 13 through May 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and before that, there was a rate increase made on Jan. 11, 2018.
“We are confident this increase will be welcome news for Tennesseans receiving services, their families, and the care staff who support them,” said Dunn.
The rate increase matches TennCare’s caregiver rate for the Medicaid run CHOICES program and went to effect Jan. 1 of this year.
