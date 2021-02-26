TBIT: Man wanted for murder in Cumberland County

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to locate John Michael Poss, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to locate a 33-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder.

John Michael Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and was added to the TBI Most Wanted list.

Poss is 5’8” and weighs 155 pounds and is bald with blue eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176. TBI said a reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of Poss. 

 

