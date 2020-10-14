MT. JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lead an investigation following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Mt. Juliet.
According to a preliminary report, a suspect in a stolen car crashed into a guardrail in the area of Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40 around 10 p.m.
After crashing, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and struck a patrol car before accelerating towards officers.
This action by the suspect led to officers firing towards the vehicle.
No officers were injured.
TBI Special Agents will continue to investigate this incident and release further information as it is made available.
