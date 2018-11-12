SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to identify the body of a woman found Monday morning in Smithville. The agency is working with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney.
Officials say the woman was found in someone's yard. She is about 30 to 40 years old with sandy blonde hair, according to police. The woman is about 5-foot-4 and weighs around 125 pounds.
No ID was present and a cause of death is currently unknown.
In a tweet, TBI said the woman was wearing maroon medical scrubs and brown boots. An orange home depot jersey, brown jacket, and blue shirt were recovered at the scene.
The deceased woman had a belly button piercing and multiple tattoos, including one of a cross on the back of her neck.
TBI said the woman also has a tattoo on her right hand, but they are unable to tell if it's an "M," "W," or "3."
If anyone has information to help identify the woman, they are encouraged to call the DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or the TBI tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.