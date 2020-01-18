Wilson Co. man arrested

Wilson Co. man arrested

 Courtesy TBI

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon man was booked into jail after he was caught with several firearms at his home this week. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 45-year-old Michael Irwin was arrested after agents searched his home in the 200 block of Jennings Avenue. 

Officials reportedly found several firearms at his residence and due to his prior felony convictions, he was charged with felony possession of firearms. 

Irwin was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $35,000 bond. The investigation is still active and ongoing. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.