LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon man was booked into jail after he was caught with several firearms at his home this week.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 45-year-old Michael Irwin was arrested after agents searched his home in the 200 block of Jennings Avenue.
Officials reportedly found several firearms at his residence and due to his prior felony convictions, he was charged with felony possession of firearms.
Irwin was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $35,000 bond. The investigation is still active and ongoing.
