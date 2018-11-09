COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Warren County man has been charged after a TBI investigation into a fire.
Billy Ray Nelson, 60, is accused of setting fire to an outbuilding on Depot Road in Rock Island on March 22.
According to the TBI, the structure was being used as a dwelling at the time.
The Warren County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Nov. 2 charging Nelson with one count of arson.
Nelson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Warren County Jail on $7,500 bond.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Fire Investigation Services assisted with the investigation.
