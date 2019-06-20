MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: The name of the victim involved in a death investigation in Millersville has been released by TBI officials.
They say the victim was identified as 54-year-old Stephen Holsomback, of Pineville, Louisiana.
Authorities were investigating Holsomback's death in the 7700 block of Bethel Road Thursday. They have not released more information about the cause of his death.
The investigation remains active and is ongoing, according to officials.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a death in Millersville on Thursday, a TBI spokesman said.
"At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI agents are investigating a death in the 7700 block of Bethel Road," according to Josh DeVine, TBI Communications Director.
In video provided by Smokey Barn News, Millersville Police are shown placing crime scene tape in the area.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
