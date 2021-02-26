ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Four people were taken into custody in Antioch after a after a long-term undercover investigation.
TBI officials say they've been investigating the ongoing sale and delivery of heroin to the Upper Cumberland area after multiple overdose deaths were reported.
On Thursday, agents performed a search at a home on Chestnut Oak Drive and found large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as weapons and cash.
Officials say Lionell Dishman, Rozell Hamilton, Monique Powell, and Anthony Boone were all taken into custody during the search. They are all facing drug charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.