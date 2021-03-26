NASHVILLE (WSMV) - TBI arrested two people and found over 25 pounds of suspected methamphetamine at a South Nashville hotel.
TBI officials say Jose Caraveo and Georgina Gonzalez Pizano were arrested on Thursday night during an ongoing drug investigation at a hotel.
According to agents, the two were caught with 28 pounds of suspected methamphetamine for resale in two hotel rooms.
Caraveo and Pizano are charged with one count of possession with intent of a controlled substance. Each of them are book on a $250,000 bond.
TBI officials did not release which hotel the drug bust took place at.
