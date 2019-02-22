CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died in Charlotte, Tennessee in May of last year.
Officials say the man was living under a fake name: Steve Johnson.
He was found dead in Charlotte, not far from his residence on Rock Springs Road, where he had been living with a woman identified as Patricia Beals. She passed away a few months before "Steve" did.
TBI describes "Steve" as white male with short, graying hair. He had a thin build and often walked with a cane and a limp, perhaps due to a stroke.
TBI says he drive a white Nissan truck and picked mushrooms near his home. He had friends named Buster and Charlie, and announced plans to move to Knoxville.
If anyone knows anything about Steve or recognizes the sketch provided by TBI, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
