CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of TBI's Top Ten criminals, Vincent Bryan "Rabbit" Merriweather, is now off the streets.

3 charged as Clarksville PD 'turns up the heat' in search for homicide suspects

According to Clarksville Police Department, Merriweather turned himself into the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office around 7:20 p.m. Monday and is being booked for criminal homicide.

Another Top Ten criminal that Clarksville investigators are looking for, Marques Lamarr "Cheez" Kelly is still on the run.

