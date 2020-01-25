HOUSTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested three men on arson charges.
The TBI says agents investigated a series of abandoned structure fires in Houston County that happened in early December. During the investigation, information led to the identification of 26-year-old Alexander Hernandez of McEwan, 24-year-old Michael Tarvis of Erin and 19-year-old Andrew Alexander of Bon Aqua as the ones responsible.
The three were also identified as the ones responsible for a structure fire in Dickson County.
On Friday, authorities charged Hernandez with five counts of Arson and booked him into the Houston County Jail. Tarvis was charged with four counts of Arson and booked into the Houston County Jail. Alexander was charged with five counts of Arson and booked into the Dickson County Jail.
