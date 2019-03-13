CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two people in Cumberland County on Tuesday.
TBI spokesman Josh DeVine confirmed two people were killed and two others were injured in the incidents.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were first called to a home in the 80 block of Critter Creek Road after someone found a man's body around 6 p.m. Deputies said the body was lying in a trash pile on a vacant lot.
TBI investigators said the man's death is believed to have been a homicide but are working to determine how he was killed. Authorities are trying to notify the victim's family before releasing his name.
Police later received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2500 block of Vandever Road. Deputies found multiple shooting victims, including 23-year-old Makayla Manning, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man and a woman were also injured in the shooting. They were transported to a hospital in Knoxville.
Investigators said they arrested the suspect who is believed to be connected to both deaths at the scene on Vandever Road. He is being held for questioning.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the TBI, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the office of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The autopsies for both victims will be performed in Nashville.
