LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place on Murfreesboro Road around noon.
“Officer pulled of the police parking lot when another vehicle pulled up beside him and fired shots into the vehicle,” TBI Media PIO Susan Niland said.
Niland said the unidentified man fled the scene and officers pursued the suspect.
“The suspect fired at officers they exchanged fire with the individual who drove further in the parking lot the vehicle crashed at the end of the lot,” Niland said.
Officers approached the vehicle and located the suspect, who was dead, Niland said.
Niland said no officers were injured in the shooting. However, a police K9 was shot during the incident, Niland said.
LaVergne Police Chief Chip Davis said sadly he’s not shocked given our current climate.
The K9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is in stable condition at this time, according to police. The K9 is having surgery on Wednesday.
No one else involved in the shooting. Neighbors told News 4 they heard the gunshots and took cover.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Investigators are expected to be on the scene for hours interviewing witnesses.
They plan to release the suspects information and further condition of the K9 officer later.
