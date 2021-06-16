CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has been taken into custody involving the TBI's homicide investigation in Centerville.
TBI officials told us on Wednesday night they responded to the 1300 block of Highway 100 to investigate a homicide involving one victim.
We're told on Thursday morning that a subject has been arrested.
Officials have not yet identified the victim or any details surrounding the homicide.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
