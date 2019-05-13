You see the composite sketches released by the TBI all the time.
They're of suspects and missing people.
Often lives are on the line, the clock is ticking, and investigators need help.
"Sometimes this is the only thing they have to go on," said Special Agent Philip Cicero.
Cicero is the man behind the faces.
He's one of about 30 people in the whole world with his level of certification, and he's quick to tell you to get good, you have to practice.
"Drawing is a very perishable skill. If you don't use it, you will lose it," said Cicero.
Lately Cicero has been drawing inspiration from children's imaginations, taking their scribbles and doodles and sketching them into life.
He started with a picture from his cousin's daughter.
"It has snowballed since then to a whole bunch of people have been sending me pictures and I've done 50 or 60 of them now, and I've had a lot of fun with that," said Cicero.
Cicero knows these imaginary folks look nothing like the real life subjects he's used to drawing, but the skill set needed to create them is the same, and he says it's all in the details.
"I want to make sure that I have every freckle. I want to have have every line. It's knowing how much graphite this pencil puts down versus this pencil, so I'm not wasting time when I'm meeting with somebody," said Cicero.
