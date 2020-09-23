NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation saw a dramatic increase in reports of online child sex crimes over the summer, a side effect of the pandemic as they predicted.
In March 2020, the TBI saw a 210% year-to-year increase in online child sex crime reports. Then in June, a 400% increase.
"I wouldn’t say they’re different cyber tips, I would just say that they’re increasing the victim pool," Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Christian explained. "So, there’s more kids online, and they’re online for a longer period of time."
He said this is likely due to what he called 'internet nannying.'
"So, parents keeping their child in front of a tablet or computer just to keep them busy, and that’s not always the best approach, because obviously the more screen time they have, the more opportunities to come into contact with someone who doesn’t have their best interest at heart."
Christian encouraged parents to use parental controls to manage their children's screentime, and research the applications they're using.
"Think of the internet like a big city, like New York City," he said. "You wouldn’t allow your child to walk around New York City alone."
Despite a nationwide effort to warn parents of the alarming spike in sex crimes, Christian said many incidents go underreported.
"One thing we’re not seeing is an increase in self-reporting."
He explained this is not a unique issue to 2020. When a minor sends an inappropriate photo of themselves to an online predator, they are often reluctant to go to police.
"Our intent, typically, is not to prosecute a juvenile for sending a nude image of themselves. We are here to help you stop that."
Christian said 2020 predators have become more aggressive, often blackmailing a minor once the photo has been solicited.
"Today is the day to take back control," he urged. "If you’re a victim of extortion, report them, block them, and call the police."
