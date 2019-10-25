CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking information from the fire about two fires in Benton County.
Fire officials said no one was inside the building when the fire started. Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.
The Berry Clinic, located at 30 E. Main St. in Camden, burned on March 25.
On Oct. 2 the home of Dr. Kenneth Berry, located at 1875 Douglas Dr. in Holladay, also caught fire.
The cause of each fire has been classified as “undetermined” by investigators.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information regarding the fires. Call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
NEW: Up to a $5,000 reward is available! The TBI continues to seek assistance from the public regarding two fires in Benton County, this year. The cause of each fire has been classified as "undetermined" by investigators. Arson Hotline: 1-800-762-3017. pic.twitter.com/TGzjBUjWd3— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2019
The Berry Clinic, located at 30 East Main Street in Camden, burned on March 25th. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline: 1-800-762-3017. pic.twitter.com/WFQgTRDMcz— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2019
On October 2nd, the residence of Dr. Kenneth Berry, located at 1875 Douglas Drive in Holladay, also caught fire. If you have information regarding this fire, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered. Arson Hotline: 1-800-762-3017. pic.twitter.com/03AcScEknj— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2019
