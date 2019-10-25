CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking information from the fire about two fires in Benton County.

+4 Crews fight fire at business in downtown square of Camden Fire officials said no one was inside the building when the fire started. Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.

The Berry Clinic, located at 30 E. Main St. in Camden, burned on March 25.

On Oct. 2 the home of Dr. Kenneth Berry, located at 1875 Douglas Dr. in Holladay, also caught fire.

The cause of each fire has been classified as “undetermined” by investigators.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information regarding the fires. Call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

