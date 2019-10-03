MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two teenagers from Memphis.
TBI says the two teens were last seen Sept. 1.
Authorities say 17-year-old Angela Helm and 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon each have a known medical condition and are without their medication.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help locating 17-year-old Angela Helm who is missing from Memphis. She was last seen Sept. 1. Angela has a known medical condition and is without her medication. She has ties in East TN. To help: Memphis Police 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/LJISrLHdy3— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 4, 2019
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help locating 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon who is missing from Memphis. He was last seen Sept. 1, has a known medical condition and is without his medication. He has ties in East TN. To help: Memphis Police 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/MOi4Dc63XP— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 4, 2019
Both teens have ties to East Tennessee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police at 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.