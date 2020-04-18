NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out an Endangered Child Alert Saturday night for a 15-year-old last seen in Humphreys County wearing a jacket and jeans.
Riley Moore is described as 5'5" and 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She may be a passenger in a small 2000's model Dodge pickup truck either red or tan in color with extensive damage to the passenger door.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.