The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.
TBI is looking for Emilee Chyann Parker, who is missing from Hamilton County.
TBI describes Emilee as about 5'2" and weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022.
🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT🚨: We need your help to find Emilee Chyann Parker, who is missing from Hamilton County.She’s 5’2”, approximately 123 pounds, and has blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes.Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022!Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/mAsyesXaUf— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 2, 2021
