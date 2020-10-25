NEWBERN, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to collect information that will lead to the arrest of a man they say shot and killed someone early Sunday morning.
Terence Jamal Robinson is wanted on a charge of First Degree Murder out of Newbern, Tennessee in Dyer County.
If you spot him, you are asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).
