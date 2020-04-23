LEWIS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man on its Most Wanted list.
TBI agents say Curtis Lobermier is wanted by both TBI and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse charges.
Anyone who see him or has any information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There's is a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to an arrest.
MOST WANTED ALERT: Have you seen this man?Curtis Lobermier is wanted by TBI and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office to face charges of Criminal Homicide and Abuse of a Corpse.Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! There's a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to an arrest! pic.twitter.com/9uYx8MJ0Fd— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 23, 2020
