David Vowell, 70
MARTIN, TN (WSMV) - TBI investigators are searching for a person of interest in a murder investigation in Obion County. 

Investigators say David Vowell, 70, is considered armed and dangerous.

Vowell was named as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation that occurred at the north end of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County. 

Investigators identified the victims as Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25. 

If you see Vowell or know where he might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

