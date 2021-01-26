MARTIN, TN (WSMV) - TBI investigators are searching for a person of interest in a murder investigation in Obion County.
BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021
Investigators say David Vowell, 70, is considered armed and dangerous.
Vowell was named as a person of interest in a double homicide investigation that occurred at the north end of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County.
Investigators identified the victims as Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25.
If you see Vowell or know where he might be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.