Emilee Chyann Parker

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help locating a missing Emilee Chyann Parker. 

 TBI

HARRISON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asks for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl missing from Hamilton County.

TBI is looking for Emilee Chyann Parker, who was reported from her home in the 7400 Block of Chad Road in Harrison around 2:30 p.m. She was last seen at her home on Friday at 10:30 p.m., TBI reports. It is unclear where Emilee was heading at the time.

TBI describes Emilee as about 5'2" and weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes. TBI said she was last saw wearing a purple shirt, black pants, and white shoes that light up on the bottom.

Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022.

 

